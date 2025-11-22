Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

