Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,844 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

