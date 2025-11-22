Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 64.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE SYF opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

