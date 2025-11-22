GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.8696.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,798.47. This represents a 84.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $5,445,204.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in GitLab by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.25 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

