Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 913.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after buying an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.22 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

