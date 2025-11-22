Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $3,902,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $339.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $343.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

