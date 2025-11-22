Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,792 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

