Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $228,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.1% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 59,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 296.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

ISRG opened at $561.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

