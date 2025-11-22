Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of CL opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

