Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.00. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

