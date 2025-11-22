Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $567.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

