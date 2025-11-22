McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $309.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.36. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

