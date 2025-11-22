Bruce Cozadd Sells 18,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Cozadd sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $3,259,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 390,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,774,680.34. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.