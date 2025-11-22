DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 441,266 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 288.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441,266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDRL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Seadrill during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDRL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Dnb Carnegie raised Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seadrill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE SDRL opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

