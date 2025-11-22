DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 93,449 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1%

NIKE stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

