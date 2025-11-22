Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,400 Fastenal Company $FAST

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

