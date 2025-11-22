Top Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 19th

Cidara Therapeutics, Danaher, and Novogen are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological science and technology to discover, develop, and commercialize drugs, therapies, diagnostics, or other life?science products. For investors, they tend to be higher?risk and potentially high?reward because company value often hinges on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patents, and partnerships, which can cause significant volatility and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Novogen (KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

