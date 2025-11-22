DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 734,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 408,257 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3,822.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 405,879 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 397,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 73.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 472,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.