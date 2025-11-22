DNB Asset Management AS Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,668 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

