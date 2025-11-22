Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – November 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Metsera, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization—typically roughly $2 billion to $10 billion (market cap = share price × shares outstanding). Investors view mid caps as a middle ground between large and small caps, offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability, often with moderate risk and liquidity characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Metsera (MTSR)

Metsera, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

