Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POWL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Powell Industries Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $282.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $413.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The firm had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Powell Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

