Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1%

AM stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.88. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

