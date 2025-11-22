Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $230,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

