Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UFP Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

