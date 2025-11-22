Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,195,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,271,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,403,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.20. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.