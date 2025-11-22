Creative Planning Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. The trade was a 26.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,150. This trade represents a 97.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,454.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,347.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,259.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

