Creative Planning Increases Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 280.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $108.65 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

