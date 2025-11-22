Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 921 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 5.1%

FOUR stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

