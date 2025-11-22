Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $241,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Core & Main by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 479,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 41.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.