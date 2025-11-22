Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,962 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AHR stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $50.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

