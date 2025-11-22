Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:FUN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

