Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,470 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aercap by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aercap by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 16.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

