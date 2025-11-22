Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $10,118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. Encore Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.