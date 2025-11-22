Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of CXM opened at $7.11 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 593,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,376.50. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $130,161.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 534,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,685.25. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 732,709 shares of company stock worth $5,557,979 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

