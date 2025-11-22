HyperDynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) & APA (NASDAQ:APA) Critical Survey

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and HyperDynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of HyperDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get APA alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and HyperDynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $9.64 billion 0.88 $804.00 million $4.16 5.76 HyperDynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than HyperDynamics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and HyperDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 3 15 4 0 2.05 HyperDynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00

APA presently has a consensus price target of $25.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than HyperDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares APA and HyperDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 10.53% 20.98% 7.21% HyperDynamics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyperDynamics has a beta of 9.61, suggesting that its share price is 861% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats HyperDynamics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HyperDynamics

(Get Free Report)

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.