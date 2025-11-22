Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $225,000 Investment in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZK

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 248.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 2,014.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZK opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

