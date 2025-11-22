European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $6.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.9286.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.

European Wax Center Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

