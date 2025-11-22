Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.4% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.7%

WING stock opened at $246.01 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.27.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.96.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

