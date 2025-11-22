Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $267,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.