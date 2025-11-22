Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Tenable by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Tenable by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $139,214.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

