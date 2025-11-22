Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 5,400 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.78%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

