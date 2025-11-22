Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 2,400 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDDT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP boosted its holdings in Reddit by 109.1% during the first quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP grew its position in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total transaction of $6,732,651.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,952,251.95. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,140 shares of company stock valued at $69,998,775. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of RDDT opened at $183.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

