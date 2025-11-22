Liberty Global PLC $LILAK Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 419.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

LILAK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

