Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $424,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

