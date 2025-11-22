Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,040,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $27.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

