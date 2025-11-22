Cronos Group Inc. $CRON Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 27.27%.The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

