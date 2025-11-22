Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.57 and traded as low as GBX 292.50. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 294, with a volume of 858,807 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £872.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.11.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 per share, with a total value of £11,760. Also, insider Shelagh Mason acquired 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £20,065.90. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

