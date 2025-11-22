Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.57 and traded as low as GBX 292.50. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 294, with a volume of 858,807 shares changing hands.
Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of £872.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.11.
Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ruffer Investment
About Ruffer Investment
Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.
We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.
If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.
The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.