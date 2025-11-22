PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.3270. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.3372, with a volume of 561,682 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PAVmed from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PAVmed Trading Down 5.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

