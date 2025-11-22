Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.16. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 38,316 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$158.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

