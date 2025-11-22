Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as low as $25.60. Chorus shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands.

Chorus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.8575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 482.0%.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.